Evans has a spot on the Rams' initial 53-man roster, Stu Jackson of the official team website reports.

Evans is one of four running backs, joined by Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers. It looks like Evans and Rivers are competing for the No. 3 job, which might mostly entail snaps on special teams to start the season. In any case, Akers remains the lead runner and Williams seems to have locked down the second spot on the depth chart.