Evans finished the 2023 regular season with nine rush attempts for 19 yards.

Despite the abundance of running backs that went through the Rams' roster over the course of the season -- Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson, Myles Gaskin, and Evans all ended up with playing time in 2023 for the Rams -- Evans managed to hold his roster spot despite performing inadequately when called upon. Coach Sean McVay clearly sees potential in the rookie by keeping him on the active roster despite his lackluster performance, but with Williams returning as a three-down workhorse and Rivers likely to return despite being an exclusive rights free agent, Evans will be the third option at running back next season if the Rams don't make any additions to the roster, and the fourth if they bring back Freeman for a second campaign.