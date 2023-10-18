Evans appears to be first in line to serve as the Rams' starting running back Sunday against the Steelers with Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) trending toward multi-game absences, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. "Obviously you saw Zach Evans get the first carries [after Williams and Rivers exited Sunday's 26-9 win over the Cardinals]," McVay said Monday. "We've got Royce Freeman on our practice squad, and there'll be some different things that we're in the midst of working through right now."

The Rams have since signed Freeman to the roster and also re-signed Darrell Henderson -- who appeared in 50 games with the team from 2019 through 2022 -- to replace Freeman on the practice squad. Additionally, the Rams signed Myles Gaskin off the Vikings' practice squad, leaving him, Evans and Freeman as the team's likely backfield options for at least Week 7. Gaskin and Freeman both have more extensive NFL experience than Evans, a sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss, but the rookie was active for the last two games over Freeman, who stayed on the practice squad in Weeks 5 and 6. Evans gained a modest 10 yards on his four carries in the fourth quarter this past Sunday, but he was a blue-chip recruit coming out of high school and an efficient runner during his time in college (career 6.9 yards per carry) and could end up serving as the Rams' lead option on the ground against the Steelers while Freeman and/or Gaskin handle change-of-pace duties. The possibility also exists that McVay could opt for more of a committee approach with two or three of the backs sans Williams and Rivers, making Evans a risky lineup option in Week 7. Even so, since he's less of a known commodity than NFL journeymen like Freeman and Gaskin, Evans probably represents the most intriguing waiver-wire pickup of the lot.