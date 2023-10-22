Evans is expected to serve as a backup option behind Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson in Sunday's game against the Steelers, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While he was active for just the second time all season in last week's win over the Cardinals, Evans picked up his first NFL carries late in the contest once Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) went down with injuries. Even though Williams and Rivers have since been moved to injured reserve and are set to miss at least the Rams' next four games, Evans doesn't look like he'll be in line to climb to the top of the depth chart, as the Rams reportedly believe the rookie sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss needs more time to learn the offense and acclimate to the NFL. Though he's still expected to be active over the recently signed Myles Gaskin on Sunday, Evans looks like he'll be ticketed for the No. 3 role while practice-squad imports Freeman and Henderson are first in line for work. Schefter relays that Freeman is likely to start, but how the Steelers defense lines up as well as how Freeman and Henderson fare will dictate which of the two leads the backfield in the weeks to come while Williams and Rivers are on the mend. Evans is expected to be "sprinkled in" to the backfield rotation Sunday, per Schefter, but the 22-year-old appears unlikely to get more than a handful of touches.