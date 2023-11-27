Evans rushed three times for six yards during Sunday's 37-14 victory against the Cardinals.

Evans managed to keep his spot on the roster over Darrell Henderson with Kyren Williams returning, but his touches once again were uninspiring, and for the year he has a paltry 16 yards rushing on eight attempts. His three rushing attempts were also his only three snaps taken in the game, a far cry from the 41 of Williams and 23 of Royce Freeman. Evans will continue to be the tertiary option in the run game for the Rams barring a few injuries, and a matchup against a stout Browns defense doesn't inspire confidence for a Week 13 breakout.