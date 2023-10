Evans (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

When Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) went down, it was expected that Evans would see an expanded role in the backfield. Instead, he played zero offensive snaps in Week 7 and is now a healthy scratch. Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman figure to be the primary running backs, while Myles Gaskin will join them among active players -- likely primarily in a special teams role.