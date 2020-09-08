site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashard Davis: Fails to make active roster
RotoWire Staff
The Titans cut Davis on Saturday, Erik Bacharach of the Nashville Tennessean reports.
Davis appeared in one game with the Titans in 2019, during which he recorded his first career catch in the form of a 16-yard reception. He'll now look for another reserve opportunity.
