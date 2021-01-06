site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashard Davis: Waived from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Davis was released from the Titans' practice squad on Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The 2020 campaign has been spent going back and forth between practice squad and active squad for Davis. The receiver has been let go after not seeing a single game this season.
