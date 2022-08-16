site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rashard-davis-let-go-tuesday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Rashard Davis: Let go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis was waived by the Jets on Tuesday.
Davis most recently had spent time with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL before joining the Jets in July. The James Madison product will now likely have to work for an opportunity elsewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read