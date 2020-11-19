site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Rashard Robinson: Back in action
The Cowboys activated Robinson (undisclosed) from the practice squad injured list Wednesday.
Robinson had resided on the list since Oct. 24 with an undisclosed issue, but as evidenced by this news, he'll return to the Cowboys' scout team now healthy.
