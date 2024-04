The NFL reinstated Berry from suspension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Berry was waived by the Colts shortly after receiving his one-year suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy last offseason, but he's now been reinstated. During his two seasons in Indianapolis, the 27-year-old appeared in just eight games and recorded four total tackles. Now that he's been reinstated, Berry will attempt to make another roster this offseason.