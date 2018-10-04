Ravens' Alex Collins: Not spotted at practice Thursday
Collins (knee) did not practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Collins was limited Wednesday, so the downgrade in participation Thursday is notable. What the running back is able to do Friday at practice will thus be telling with regard to his Week 5 status. Next up for snaps in the Baltimore backfield if Collins is limited (or out) Sunday against the Browns are Javorius Allen and De'Lance Turner.
