Ravens' Alex Lewis: Having season-ending surgery on shoulder
Lewis (shoulder) is set to have season-ending surgery next week to repair a torn labrum, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.
This is yet another blow to an already beleaguered offensive line as it loses a player in Lewis that was contending for a starting spot. With the loss of Lewis, Baltimore has now lost John Urschel (retirement), Jeremy Zuttah (trade), Rick Wagner (free agency), and rookie Nico Siragusa (knee) up front. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun, the Ravens may have to sign a free agent center and slide either Ryan Jensen or James Hurst to right guard.
