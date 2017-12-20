Levine (thigh) posted four solo tackles and one pass breakup against the Browns on Sunday.

Levine played just 34 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday. He now has 26 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups and one interception through 14 games. Still, he's listed as the No. 3 Baltimore safety, so his production isn't very consistent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories