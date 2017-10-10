Ravens' Bobby Rainey: Reaches deal with Baltimore
Rainey signed a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday.
After signing Alex Collins off the practice squad earlier this season following Danny Woodhead's (hamstring) placement on injured reserve, the Ravens will add Rainey to their running back corps with Terrance West (calf) expected to at least miss Baltimore's Week 6 contest against the Bears, if not further games beyond that. Rainey, who attended training camp with the Ravens before being cut in September, has four seasons of NFL experience, splitting time with the Browns, Buccaneers and Giants and averaging 4.0 yards per carry for his career. The 30-year-old is also able to contribute as a pass catcher out of the backfield and as a kick returner, but it's expected that he'll be no better than third on the depth chart at running back behind Collins and Javorius Allen until West reenters the mix. Since Collins has shown promise as a runner and Allen is an adept receiver, it's not expected that Rainey will see many snaps on offense during his time with Baltimore.
