The Ravens released Rainey on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rainey's release opens up a roster spot for the addition of offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, formerly of the Rams. Furthermore, it could be a sign that wide receiver Michael Campanaro is ready to return to his return-man role on special teams, in addition to Danny Woodhead (knee), who's been designated to return from IR and should return to the fold within a matter of weeks.