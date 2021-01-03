Campbell (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The veteran defensive end was listed as questionable with the calf injury, but his availability for Sunday's contest never truly appeared in doubt. Campbell has 18 total tackles, four sacks and six passes defensed over 11 games during his first season in Baltimore.
