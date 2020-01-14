Ravens' Earl Thomas III: Active in playoff loss
Thomas had seven tackles and a sack in the Ravens' loss to the Titans in the AFC divisional round.
The veteran fell one tackle short of his season-high in tackles and added the first postseason sack of his career when he came screaming off the edge to bring down Ryan Tannehill. Thomas had a successful first season as a Raven overall with 49 total tackles, two interceptions and two sacks during the regular season. He'll enter 2020 on the second year of his four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens.
