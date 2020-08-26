Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the 49ers are not interested in pursuing Thomas as a free agent, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Thomas had his contract terminated Sunday, accompanied by a statement citing "personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens." Though the 31-year-old didn't look his former All-Pro self in 2019, he returned value as a starter while notching 47 tackles and two interceptions across 15 games. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cowboys are also not considering making a move for Thomas.