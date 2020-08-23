The Ravens are set to part ways with Thomas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the Ravens will either release the safety for conduct detrimental to the team (after Thomas was involved in an on-field confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark) or trade him. Schefter suggests that Dallas is the leading contender to land Thomas if he's released. The seven-time Pro Bowler logged 47 tackles and two picks in 15 games for Baltimore last season.
