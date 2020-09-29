The Texans won't host Thomas for a workout anymore, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
It appears the move could be related to the rising COVID-19 concerns around the league following multiple positive tests from the Titans, per Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. However, McClain relayed that internal discussions decided that Thomas wasn't a good fit with the organization. The veteran safety was cut by the Ravens before Week 1 after getting into an altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark, and he'll remain a free agent for the time being.