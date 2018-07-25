Ravens' Janarion Grant: Having standout training camp
Grant has been a camp standout thus far and is making plays out of the slot, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic Baltimore reports.
An undrafted free agent, Grant entered camp as a longshot to make the roster. However, his ability to create quick separation while working out of the slot has garnered some attention. Grant's receiving prowess is the icing on the cake to his ability in the return game; Grant had eight special teams touchdowns during his Rutgers career and could have had more if not for a serious leg injury early in the 2016 season. He still has his work cut out for him in terms of breaking camp with the team, but Grant is establishing himself as an under-the-radar player to keep an eye on heading into next week's Hall of Fame game.
