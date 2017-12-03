Smith will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions after suffering an Achilles injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was carried off the field and ruled out shortly thereafter, with the ultimate fear being that he could be done for the season with a torn Achilles. Maurice Canady and Marlon Humphrey are likely to step in at cornerback opposite of Brandon Carr.

