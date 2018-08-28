Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Traded to Titans

Correa has been traded from the Ravens to the Titans for an undisclosed draft pick.

The 2016 second-round pick has 19 tackles and no sacks in 25 NFL appearances, splitting time between reserve roles at inside and outside linebacker in Baltimore's 3-4 defense. Correa has piled up 3.5 sacks this preseason while primarily playing outside linebacker, but it hasn't been enough to push for a key role on a team with strong depth at the position. He'll have a much better shot at playing time in Tennessee, where longtime starter Derrick Morgan (knee) is in danger of missing Week 1.

