Van Noy registered two tackles, both of which were sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's 37-3 rout of Seattle.

Van Noy didn't see his first action this season until Week 4, but he's been quite impactful since then, racking up five sacks over six contests. The veteran has already matched the sack total he posted over 17 games with the Chargers last year. Van Noy certainly has a chance to surpass the career-best mark of 6.5 sacks that he registered in 2019 with the Patriots.