Van Noy agreed Thursday with the Ravens on a two-year contract, ESPN.com reports.

Van Noy, who turned 33 last month, is coming off a regular season in which he recorded 30 tackles and a career-high nine sacks in 14 games with Baltimore. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Van Noy's new deal is worth $9 million, along with incentives up to $1 million annually. His return gives Baltimore an experienced edge rusher to help fortify and maintain continuity in a defense that logged a league-high 60 sacks in 2023.