Ingram has been informed by the Ravens he will be released on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ingram was a frequent healthy scratch in the latter half of the Ravens' season and is owed $5 million next year, so this is not a surprising outcome. He posted career-low numbers across the board in 2020 and ended the campaign with 299 yards and two touchdowns on 72 rushing attempts. It looks like the 31-year-old will have to look for a new opportunity in the offseason.