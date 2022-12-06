Ingram totaled seven rushes for 27 yards and caught all five targets for 22 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss versus the Buccaneers.

Ingram totaled double-digit touches for the first time since Week 4, as he struck a balanced workload with No. 1 running back Alvin Kamara (12 carries, two receptions). However, both running backs failed to produce any explosive runs against Tampa Bay's defense. Ingram also temporarily remained down on the field after being tackled near the sideline early in the second half, which caused him to be evaluated in the Saints' medical tent, according to John Hendrix of SI.com. While he managed to return, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said that the veteran back injured his knee when he went out of bounds one yard shy of picking up a first down later in the fourth quarter, per Jacques Doucet of WAFB 9Sports. It's still unclear if he aggravated a previous MCL sprain that sidelined him three straight games up until Week 12. Either way, the 32-year-old Ingram will have extra time to recover during the Saints' upcoming bye Week 14.