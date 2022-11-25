Ingram (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, New Orleans Football Network reports.

Limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday leaves Ingram truly questionable ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He missed the past three games with an MCL sprain and might only be the third rushing option behind Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill if he plays this weekend. Ingram's replacements, Dwayne Washington and Jordan Howard, combined for five touches over the past three games.