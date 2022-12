Ingram (knee) suffered an MCL tear during Monday's loss to the Buccaneers and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ingram could potentially be done for the rest of the year, with the Saints only having four more regular-season contests after the Week 14 bye. The best candidate to replace the veteran running back as the No. 2 option behind Alvin Kamara may be Dwayne Washington, though the team also has David Johnson and Derrick Gore on the practice squad.