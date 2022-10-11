Davis had one carry for three yards Sunday against the Bengals.

Even with Justice Hill (hamstring) sidelined, Davis did not see much of a role increase as he played just five offensive snaps while Kenyan Drake assumed the No.2 role behind J.K. Dobbins. Davis is mired in the No.3 role at best and it could diminish further upon Hill's return. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay even had more rushing work than Davis and was more effective on his carries. Baltimore hits the road to face the Giants in Week 6.