Davis announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday via his personal Twitter account.

Davis is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons, the highlight of which came across 15 games with the Panthers in 2020. In that campaign he surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first, and only, time in his NFL career, while also racking up eight total touchdowns. In total, Davis suited up for NFL action with the Seahawks, 49ers, Panthers, Bears, Falcons and Ravens.