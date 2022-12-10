Davis was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The veteran was a healthy inactive each of the past two weeks, and he had compiled just four total offensive snaps since Week 7, so this decision is hardly surprising. With J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to be activated off injured reserve Saturday, the Ravens will be the healthiest they've been all season at running back, although the offense will likely still be limited with Lamar Jackson (knee) doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.