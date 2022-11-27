site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-mike-davis-healthy-scratch-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Mike Davis: Healthy scratch Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Jaguars.
Davis has played a minimal role for the Ravens this season and has yet to carve out any kind of consistent role with the team. He'll now work to earn a chance to play Week 13 against the Broncos.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read