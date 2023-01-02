site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-nick-boyle-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Boyle (illness) is inactive for Sunday's night's game against the Steelers, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
With Boyle unavailable Sunday, rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is slated to make his regular season debut for the Steelers. Boyle's next chance to suit up will arrive in Week 18 against the Bengals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read