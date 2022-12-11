site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Nick Boyle: Takes seat in Week 14
RotoWire Staff
Boyle (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh.
Boyle is a healthy scratch for the first time since Week 2. The veteran tight end operated primarily on special teams, so his absence shouldn't impact Baltimore's offensive game plan.
