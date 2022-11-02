Boyle went without a target while playing seven of the Ravens' 74 snaps on offense in last Thursday's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers.

Since being inactive for the Ravens' first two contests of the season, Boyle has suited up in each of Baltimore's subsequent six games, but he hasn't played more than nine snaps on offense on any occasion and has yet to draw a target. The 29-year-old looks like he'll continue to dress for the Ravens thanks to his ability to contribute on special teams, but he should work exclusively as a blocker nearly any time he takes the field with the offense.