Onwuasor recorded 59 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception across 16 games in the 2018 season.

Although his tackle count took a big hit from his 90-tackle performance in 2017, Onwuasor still compiled another productive season in the league's best defense. He was fourth on the team in tackles while only playing 43 percent of the defensive reps. He also improved on reaching the quarterback in his third season, as his 5.5 sacks were also good for fourth-highest on the team. The linebacker is now slated to become a free agent along with C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs. It's unlikely that the Ravens can retain all four linebackers, which could lead to a big pay day for Onwuasor elsewhere.