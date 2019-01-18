Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Five sacks in 2018
Onwuasor recorded 59 tackles (37 solo), 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception across 16 games in the 2018 season.
Although his tackle count took a big hit from his 90-tackle performance in 2017, Onwuasor still compiled another productive season in the league's best defense. He was fourth on the team in tackles while only playing 43 percent of the defensive reps. He also improved on reaching the quarterback in his third season, as his 5.5 sacks were also good for fourth-highest on the team. The linebacker is now slated to become a free agent along with C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs. It's unlikely that the Ravens can retain all four linebackers, which could lead to a big pay day for Onwuasor elsewhere.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...