Ricard recorded two receptions for 15 yards on three targets in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Ricard remains one of the NFL's more heavily-used fullbacks, as he's played at least 53 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps in each of the team's 11 games to date. Despite the significant playing time, Ricard is rarely much more than a dump-off target or occasional short-yardage option for the Ravens on the occasions he's not blocking. He's carried five times for 14 yards and has 10 receptions for 74 yards on the season but has yet to find the end zone.