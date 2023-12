Ricard played 37 of the Ravens' 70 snaps on offense but went without a carry or target in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound fullback has played double-digit snaps on offense in all 14 of the Ravens' games this season, but he mainly functions as a lead blocker or de facto offensive lineman whenever he's on the field. He has yet to record a carry and has turned five targets into four catches for 48 yards over 359 total snaps.