Ricard had offseason hip surgery and is expected to start training camp on the PUP list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ricard appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens last season. Although best known for his blocking capabilities, he recorded a career-high seven rushing attempts for 16 yards last season, as well as 11 receptions on 13 targets for 64 yards, which were career highs as well. It's unknown if the veteran fullback is in danger of missing any of the regular season.