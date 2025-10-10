Ricard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Ricard was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, but he has not been cleared to return from a calf injury that he sustained during training camp in August. He'll have additional time to rest with the Ravens on bye Week 7, making Week 8 against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 26 his next opportunity to make his 2025 regular-season debut.