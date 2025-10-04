site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-patrick-ricard-will-miss-another-contest | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Will miss another contest
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ricard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Ricard will miss his fifth straight game to open the season and has yet to return to practice.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 17 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read