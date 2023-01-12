Ricard didn't record a carry and didn't draw a target while playing 38 of the Ravens' 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Despite playing more than half the snaps on offense in each of the Ravens' final three regular-season games, Ricard failed to receive a touch on offense. He finished the 2022 campaign with seven carries for 16 yards to go along with 11 catches for 74 yards on 13 targets, with most of his production coming when quarterback Lamar Jackson was in the lineup before missing the final five games with a knee injury. Ricard should continue to see plenty of snaps in Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round, but if his usage in recent weeks is any indication, he'll deployed almost exclusively as a blocker.