McPhee signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In doing so, the 2011 fifth-rounder is returning to the team that drafted him, for which McPhee should help beef up a linebacking corps that could use some pass-rushing depth. Since departing Baltimore after churning out his still-career-high 7.5 sacks in 2014, McPhee spent three years in Chicago before relocating to Washington in 2018. In neither locale was McPhee able to log a full 16-game season. At 30 years old, Baltimore likely isn't counting on him to handle a heavy workload.

