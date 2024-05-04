Head coach John Harbaugh indicated Saturday that he expects Ali (biceps) to be good to go in time for training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Ali ruptured his biceps tendon at the Senior Bowl, but he was still selected by the Ravens in the fifth-round of this year's draft. The intriguing prospect had multiple 1,000-yard seasons with Marshall, but he also missed nearly the entire 2022 campaign due to an MCL injury. When healthy, he projects to compete for a role providing depth in Baltimore's backfield behind Derrick Henry.