Ali (biceps) is participating in some of the Ravens' minicamp drills and is expected to be fully recovered ahead of training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick ruptured his biceps tendon at the Senior Bowl back in late January, but the Marshall product is expected to be fully recovered ahead of Baltimore's training camp in August. Ali is poised to compete for a pivotal role in the backfield with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) and Gus Edwards both with the Chargers and Keaton Mitchell (knee) still recovering after tearing his ACL in December.