Ali finished the year with seven carries for 24 yards along with nine catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He was also used in the return game with 763 kick return yards.

Ali was more involved in Year 2 than he was as a rookie, but he was still a ways away from making weekly impacts. Baltimore, of course, leans heavily on Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson for much of its rushing attack, so opportunities are inherently limited for depth pieces like Ali. Justice Hill's injury late in the season could have opened a door, but Keaton Mitchell absorbed the bulk of the snaps. Ali enters 2026 with a similar outlook. Established veterans stack the depth chart ahead of him. If Keaton Mitchell is re-signed, Ali will have several hurdles in his way of seeing consistent playing time.