The Ravens selected Ali (biceps) in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Ali is an intriguing prospect, as he had multiple 1,000-yard seasons with Marshall including freshman All-American honors back in 2021 following a season in which he compiled 1,742 total yards and 24 touchdowns. Sandwiched between the 1,000-yard campaigns, Ali missed 10 games after injuring his MCL during the 2022 campaign and also injured his biceps during the Senior Bowl, thus forcing him to miss all the subsequent testing. It's hard to compile the type of numbers Ali did even in a lesser competitive landscape as a "poor" athlete, which means the Ravens might have struck gold yet again on an electric backfield option in the later rounds.