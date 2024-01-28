Ya-Sin (knee) will be inactive for Sunday's AFC Champhionship Game versus Kansas City.

Ya-Sin is dealing with a knee issue that left him sidelined during practice Thursday. While he logged a full session Friday, the 27-year-old will ultimately be sidelined for Sunday's playoff game. Ya-Sin has been a consistent contributor as a reserve cornerback this season while also seeing significant playing time on special teams, tallying 13 tackles over 14 appearances. However, his absence shouldn't prove overly significant for Baltimore's defense, as starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is available to play Sunday after he back-to-back games.